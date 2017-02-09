News Feature

Orland Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 9, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 9, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 9, 2017 Slim’s Fishing Derby set for Feb. 11 and 12

by Faith DeAmbrose

Grab your augers and lures and head out to your favorite Hancock County pond February 11 and 12 for the ninth annual Slim’s Fishing Derby.



Cash prizes for the largest bass, brown trout, salmon and tougue will be awarded, as will a $1,000 cash grand prize.



Weigh-in will take place at the Toddy Pond public landing on Route 1 in Orland from 3 to 5 p.m. each day.



For more information visit slimsfishingderby.com or find them on Facebook.

