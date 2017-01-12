News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 12, 2017 Alden to step down from PERC, fulfills five-year plan Executive director search under way

Robin Alden, co-founder and executive director of Penobscot East Resource Center, will step down this spring.

by Anne Berleant

Penobscot East Resource Center plans to transition from current executive director and co-founder Robin Alden to a new executive director this spring. PERC announced the open position in a press release earlier this week.



Alden, who co-founded PERC with husband Ted Ames in 2003, said that she told PERC’s board of trustees she was stepping down four years ago but gave plenty of notice.



“This was deliberately planned,” she said.



She and the board have worked since then to build the organization, the staff capacity and the financial picture, “all of those things that you do in order to weather the moving on of the founder,” she continued.



She cited her and Ames’ current ages, mid-60s and late-70s, as the main reason behind her five-year plan to leave her position.



“We just want some time,” she said. “We love being together. If I could be a sternman when he sets his string of traps this spring, I would.”



Alden came to Stonington over 40 years ago to take a break from college, began working for the Island Ad-Vantages and quickly became fascinated with the fishing community, she said.



“I heard fishermen talking in coffee shops [but] their ideas never got integrated into decision making,”



She dropped out of college, where she was studying medical history (although she has since received a bachelor’s degree), and, at age 21, started Commercial Fisheries News, as a step towards building trust between commercial fishermen and fisheries management regulators. She also founded the annual Fishermen’s Forum over 40 years ago, which brings fishermen, regulators, fisheries managers, and scientists together.



“The Maine fishery would not be the same if it wasn’t there,” Alden said.



The concept that fishermen should be as much a part of commercial fisheries management as other parties has been the concept behind Alden’s work and PERC.



She cited the scallop fishery, which “used to be big and became totally depleted.” State agencies closed large scallop fishing areas for three years to see if the scallops would come back, “taking a page” out of federal management practices.



Alden helped start a commercial fisheries round table with all involved parties, and the state, based on fishermen’s information, changed its all-or-nothing approach and created three different management practices based on different areas of the Maine coast, using “real ecological reasons,” Alden said.



“It’s a real nod to the truth of what fishermen were saying.”



PERC also was behind the Eastern Maine Skippers Program, founded in 2012 in partnership with Deer Isle-Stonington High School. Now seven high schools in coastal fishing communities teach future commercial fishermen the skills and tools surrounding the whole picture of commercial fishing as students work towards commercial fishing licenses.



“Fishermen said, ‘We’re getting too old for this, get someone younger,’” Alden said of the program’s inspiration.



While Alden will no longer run the organization she co-founded, she still plans to be a part of the commercial fisheries community.



“I can’t imagine not being involved in fisheries in Eastern Maine,” she said. “But I need to catch a breath.”

