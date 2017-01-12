Opiate-Free Partnership petitions towns for $40,000

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A newly formed Opiate-Free Island Partnership Task Force is asking the towns of Deer Isle and Stonington each for $20,000 towards funding its mission: coordinating and funding local efforts tackling the issue of addiction in the two communities.



A petition requesting funding, with 65 signatures—more than the legally required number—was submitted to the Stonington selectmen on January 8; Deer Isle will receive its petition next week. Task Force Co-chairman Roger Bergen told Stonington selectmen that this is not necessarily a one-time request but will operate off a $90,000 annual budget, including funding from the Island Health and Wellness Foundation and Deer Isle-Stonington School Department.



“This is a new entity that is specifically aimed at putting all the efforts under one umbrella for organization and funding,” Bergen said.



Island Health and Wellness Foundation, the Deer Isle-Stonington School district, Aroostook Mental Health Center and Healthy Island Project all have implemented or are planning programs to address the local opiate problem, which reflects a national increase in opiate abuse and addiction.



“There are probably 15 different efforts and initiatives working on this, all independently, not all on the same page and not all complementary,” Bergen said. “The feeling was there was going to be a lot of money and time wasted.”



The task force plans to develop a comprehensive and strategic plan to coordinate efforts and form four subcommittees: Education, chaired by Deer Isle-Stonington High School Principal Todd West; Treatment and Recovery, chaired by Charlie Osborn, who also co-chairs the task force; Communications and Public Awareness, co-chaired by Renee Duncan and Anne Douglass; and Law Enforcement, chaired by Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings, with some co-chairmans still under consideration.



Of the $40,000 total the task force is requesting from Stonington and Deer Isle, Bergen said $20,000 would go towards substance abuse education at the elementary and high schools. Island Health and Wellness Foundation (formerly Island Medical Center) plans to add $10,000, and an additional $20,000 would be reallocated from within the school budget.



Currently, a certified drug and alcohol counselor has scheduled hours at the high school; Every 15 Minutes, an anti-drunk driving program, will be launched at the high school this spring; and D.A.R.E., or drug abuse resistance education, funded by Healthy Acadia, will come to the schools next fall.



The task force would also allocate $30,000 towards treatment, Bergen said.



While Island Family Medicine has two doctors certified to subscribe opiate replacement drug Suboxone, “people don’t know about it [or] can’t afford the co-pays,” Bergen said, or don’t seek proper follow up. Treatment includes counseling, support groups and replacement therapy.



Donations are tax deductible, with Island Health and Wellness Foundation as a fiscal sponsor for Opiate-Free Island Partnership, which will organize as a separate 501(c)(3) organization in the future.



Bergen said the new group needs to become its own 501(c)(3) organization because its mission, and the grants it will apply for, are broader than any of the organizations it is working with.



“The feeling was we needed a very specific entity in the community that would coordinate and integrate all the various efforts that are either under way or are being talked about,” Bergen said.

