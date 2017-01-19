CSD board discusses special education

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

CSD 13 Special Education Director Owen J. Logue reported to the CSD board during its meeting January 3 that the number of students receiving special education services at the high school and elementary school has stayed about the same over the past three school years.



The report Logue highlighted, which he and Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington noted was an early draft, compared the numbers at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and Deer Isle-Stonington High School from the 2013-14 to 2015-16 school years.



At the elementary school, 39 students received special education services in 2015-16, which is the same amount as 2013-14 but three students higher than 2014-15. Of the 39 students last year, 12 of them were female and 27 were male, which is consistent with the 11 females and 28 males from 2013-14 and then 11 females and 22 males in 2014-15. Logue also noted that of last year’s 39 students, five of them transferred and 34 were retained in services.



The numbers are similar at the high school level, with 38 students receiving special education services in 2015-16. That number is higher than the previous year’s 36 students, and nine students higher than the 29 students in 2013-14. Students receiving special education services last year were predominately male, 29 to only nine females, which is a pattern throughout Logue’s report.



Logue noted that he has not calculated the data for those students who were dismissed from the program, but he will manually review the files to determine those numbers and present a much more detailed report at the February meeting.

