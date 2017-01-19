Proposed lobster fishing rules scheduled for public hearing

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A public hearing on proposed lobster fishing rules, including setting the exit ratio for Zone C licenses, is set for January 30, 6 p.m., at Ellsworth High School, the Department of Marine Resources announced last week. The proposed rules put into law issues already discussed or voted on in local council meetings, namely:

• creating a 1:1 exit ratio for Zone C, using the currency of lobster licenses not renewed, approved by Zone C Council;

• creating a separate waiting list for existing lobster license holders wishing to change their declared lobster zone (a “transfer” list), and make transfers “one-for-one” with no net increase from transfers in any zone;

• amending the exit ratio for Zone B, from 5:1 to 3:1, using the currency of lobster licenses not renewed, approved by Zone B Council;

• Change 5:1 exit ratio in Zone E from the number of trap tags associated with licenses not renewed to the number of licenses not renewed, approved by Zone E Council;

• expanding the Hancock County Trawl Limit area in Zone B; and

• provide clarification that if an individual completes the apprentice program in multiple zones, individuals would still be required to document at least the minimum of 1,000 fishing hours that is accumulated over a minimum of 200 calendar days in each desired zone. However, the minimum of the 24-month requirement is met 24 months from the date the individual logs their first day in the apprenticeship program.



Public hearings are also set for Wiscasset and Portland. The comment period ends on February 13.



The text of the proposed rules may be viewed at maine.gov/dmr/.

