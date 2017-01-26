Calling all newborns: childhood support program starts on Deer Isle

News Feature

A new early childhood support program on Deer Isle was unveiled at the monthly Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass meeting held January 18 at Blue Hill Congregational Church, according to a news release from Community Compass.



Linda Shepard knows the Island and its people well, having taught two generations of children at the Deer Isle Stonington Headstart. As a community navigator for Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass, she is developing the new Parents Are Leaders (PALS) program on Deer Isle. The aim is to break isolation and build community and support among young parents. She plans to make welcoming home visits to every newborn within weeks of birth. Since starting this fall, Shepard has visited 13 families with newborns plus five with newborns on the way.



She provides welcoming baskets of community resources and other “goodies,” gently inquiring of any needs and helping make links to services as requested by new parents. Older siblings benefit as she brings soft baby dolls for them to “take care of and read to” while parents are tending the new baby. She gently coaches parenting and infant development tips in relating to babies and their older siblings. She is also inviting parents to join informal infant play and parent support groups being developed in church space on the Island. The first one occurred this month at Deer Isle Congregational Church.



The PALS educational program is “bi-generational.” Shepard is also assistant for the Deer Isle-Stonington Adult Education program under Lynne Witham which can address parent educational needs such as finishing high school and pursuing further career and college education.



The PALS program can refer to a team of partnering services. There is need for better access, utilization, and coordination to regional child and family services. Many of these are located in Ellsworth, yet parents lack of transportation is often sited as a major barrier to their utilization by those isolated by geography and poverty on the Island. Fifty-two percent of Stonington families with children under 5 live below the poverty level; 73 percent of households led by a single mother are in poverty. ( Fact Finder Census). The PALS program links to several locally available child and family services.



A key partner is Dawn Ray, a trained early childhood specialist with Maine Families, which provides free in-home services from prenatal to 3 years. These services are voluntary and offer further parent coaching, support, and education, using the theory that parents are teachers. Ray will be working with Shepard in PALS to provide further parent support in home visits and in the local infant play/parent group meetings.



If further developmental concerns persist for the family, either as the newborn grows or in older siblings, PALS can help link families to Child Development Services, which also has an educational home-based parent coaching team model for 0 to 3-year-olds, led regionally by Sarah Palmer. With older 3 to 5-year-old children having special educational needs such as speech, CDS works through the Deer Isle-Stonington Headstart Center.



When Shepard finds families on Mainecare with complex medical, mental health, and socio-economic needs, she can refer families to regional case management services such as Jami Murphy Hughes at Catholic Charities or Val Frey at Special Children’s Friends for home-based meetings. Furthermore, Special Children’s Friends has a special preschool play group for children with autism or developmental disabilities on Caterpillar Hill in Sedgwick.



The Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass PALS program has been supported by a Pulliam Grant from the United Universalist Congregation in Castine.



For further information, contact Linda Shepard (367-2770), Amy Houghton (communitycompascoordinator@gmail.com) or Bob Holmberg (404-0897).

