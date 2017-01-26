News Feature

The Island Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 26, 2017 Nominations close in Island towns

by Faith DeAmbrose

Nomination papers for open municipal and school board seats in Deer Isle and Stonington have come to a close, and of the open races, only a one-year seat on the school board will be contested.



In Deer Isle, Ron Eaton will seek reelection to a three-year seat on the board of selectmen.



Myra Weed seeks reelection to a one-year term as treasurer; Heather Cormier will seek election to a one-year seat as town clerk, and Bert Schmidt will seek reelection to a one-year seat as road commissioner.



In Stonington, John Robbins and John Steed will seek two open three-year seats on the board of selectmen.



For the Deer Isle-Stonington CSD #13 board, Skip Greenlaw seeks reelection to a three-year seat and Loring Kydd and Amy Vaughn will oppose one another for a one-year seat caused by a previous board vacancy.

