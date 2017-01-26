Twelfth annual WinterFest boasts high attendance

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Healthy Island Project’s 12th annual WinterFest boasted an attendance of over 350 people during Saturday’s festivities alone, according to organizers Anne Douglass and Rene Colson-Hudson.



This year’s attendance was up, according to Douglass, noting that last year a storm derailed attendance.



The weekend-long event featured activities for adults and children, including pickleball and cribbage tournaments, a 3-D printing workshop with instructors from Haystack, a Tinker Time activity with Mickie Flores, and performances by The Yo-Yo People, a husband and wife comedy duo that performs yo-yo tricks. The weekend closed with a bonfire and fireworks.



“The performers, the Yo-Yo People, were new and really well received,” said Douglass. “Tinker Time with Mickie Flores was enhanced by a grant from Island Education Foundation, and the art room was busy all day with kids creating with her. We had a variety of fun interactive kid activities, including two face painters who were busy the whole time.”



The Edible Island Project served a lunch in the Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School cafeteria to about 170 people on Saturday. The lunch was the sixth annual served by Edible Island Project, and the first to be cooked and served by members of the culinary program at Deer Isle-Stonington High School.



The students decorated the tables with linens, floral arrangements and table settings, and sat diners before the meal, according to Edible Island Project Executive Director Wes Norton. The guest chefs prepared a meal of carrot soup with parsnip chips, followed by roast pork and a winter greens salad, and a Maine fruit crisp for dessert.



“The young chefs ensured that their dishes were not only delicious but visually appealing as well, adding touches like brush strokes of bright red pepper sauce and droplets of infused oils to their plates,” said Norton. “[The turnout] was indicative of the strong turnout for all of Healthy Island Project’s WinterFest.”



Douglass said that Healthy Island Project is already making plans for next year’s event, which will again be held during the third weekend of January.



“A lot of details go into making this such a successful event and we’re grateful for all the support and help from sponsors and volunteers, young and old,” said Douglass. “People keep coming back because of their great memories, and they know it will be a great time and way of gathering with the community.”

