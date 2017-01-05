News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 5, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 5, 2017 New marine patrol boat, more officers in area waters

by Anne Berleant

New Marine Patrol Officer Daniel Vogel began his 45-day field training on January 3, in advance of assignment to the Deer Isle-Stonington area, the Maine Department of Marine Resources recently announced.



Vogel fills a position left vacant when former officer Owen Reed joined the state police in April 2016. But Marine Patrol has also added a second position and will have a new boat stationed in Stonington in the near future.



“It’s one of our busiest areas,” Sargeant Troy Dow said. “It’s our goal to have two full-time officers cover the area as well as to provide them with a large, more stable platform.”



A new 26-foot diesel patrol boat under construction will be usable year-round and equipped to haul traps, check tags and ensure compliance of all fishermen.



“There’s a huge concentration of fishermen [in Deer Isle-Stonington],” Dow said. “It’s not just during the summer season. If [officers] aren’t checking lobster boats, they’re checking scallop boats, sea urchin boats.”



The increased coverage is in response to an increased need for patrolling, according to Dow.



“The huge trap war is obviously one of the reasons we want to beef up a resident patrol over there,” he said. “This summer, I was borrowing boats, man power and enlisting the Coast Guard cutter for assistance.”



“There’s a lot of locals over there who are good people. They’re looking for help,” Dow said.



While 2016 saw a spike in fishing violations and trap lines intentionally cut, Dow noted that, of late, the area has “calmed down a bit.”



“Ninety percent of the people fishing are law abiding,” he said.



However, having an officer permanently assigned to the area makes a difference, he added.



“Once [Officer] Dan [Vogel] gets in the area and has been there, he’s going to know who the fishermen are, their boats, and buoy colors. That’s, to me, what makes a marine patrol officer successful, knowing who the people are.”



Vogel, a former Piseco, N,Y., resident, recently completed Maine’s 18-week basic law enforcement training program before his field training assignment in Stonington.



As for the second added patrol position, Dow said, “it’s very likely” a candidate who has served seasonally will be attending the law enforcement training academy this winter.

