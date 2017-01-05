News Feature

Augusta Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 5, 2017 Rep. Kumiega to chair Marine Resources Committee Will also join Transportation Committee

Rep. Walter Kumiega, D-Deer Isle, has been reappointed House chairman of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee and will also serve on the Transportation Committee.



The Marine Resources Committee oversees policy relating to the Department of Marine Resources, commercial marine fisheries management, licensing and enforcement, aquaculture and the processing and sale of seafood.



Kumiega is serving his fourth term in the Maine House and represents the Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, North Haven, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Vinalhaven and Marshall Island Township. A list of committee members can be found at maine.gov/legis/house/jtcomlst.htm.



This story was corrected 1/9/16 to state Kumeiga’s actual committee assignment.