Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, July 13, 2017
Stonington Lobster Boat Race Results
Andy Gove raced Uncle’s UFO to a first-place finish in its class at the Stonington Lobster Boat Races on July 9.
WORK BOATS UNDER 24 FEET
Race 1 - CLASS A Skiffs 16-feet and under with outboards up to 30 hp, Operator 16 years and younger:
Guess What, Kolbe Hardy
Little Bugger, Jacob Clough
No Position Given:
Blue Balls, Caleb Hardie
—, Thomas Hutchinson
Rock Star, Addie Tripp
Race 2 – CLASS B Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 31 to 90 hp:
Mad Man Marine, Ian Adair
Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins
Miss Max, Jeremy Eaton
Sir Gavin, Dick Eaton
No Position Given:
—, Doug Hanson
—, Ryan Woolsey
Mr. Powers, Austin Lunt
Sea Weed, Kaleb Campbell
—, Robert Ray
My Kassandra, Travis Dammier
The Bruise, Bennett Gray
—, Josh James
Race 3 – CLASS C Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 90 hp and over:
U-2, Robbie Eaton
Full Second, Steven Osgood
What’s Next, Kevin Hornby
No Position Given:
Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins
Katherline, Stanley Beckman
Bad Buoy, Connor Knowlton
Race 4 – Johns Bay Boat Co. Race
Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed
Sari Ann, Vance Bunker
Resolute, Ryan Larrabee
Rhum, Alan Hill
Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams
GAS POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP
Race 5 – Gasoline Class A – 4 & 6 cylinder 24 feet and over:
No entrants
Race 6 - Gasoline Class B - V-8 up to 375 cid, 24 feet and up:
Dominic L., Nicholas Eaton
J. T. Bean, Michael Clayton
Race 7 - Gasoline Class C - V-8, 376 to 525 cid, 24 to 28 feet:
Black Diamond, Randy Durkee
Race 8 - Gasoline Class D - V-8, 376 and over, 28 feet and over.
Little Girls, Shawn Alley
Race 9 - Gasoline Class E - V-8, Over 525 cid, 28 feet and over, superchargers/Turbos.
No entrants
Race 10 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, up to 35’11”)
Little Girls, Shawn Alley
Race 11 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, 36’ and over)
Resolute, Ryan Larrabee
Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed
Sari Ann, Vance Bunker
Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams
DIESEL POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP
Race 12 - Diesel Class A - Up to 235 hp, 24 to 31 feet:
Ledge Hammer, Avery Waterman
Riley Elizabeth, Ryan Hayward
Black Thundah II, Brandon Murphy
Race 13 - Diesel Class B, Up to 235 hp, 32 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Lady Alyssa, Keith Dunham
Hello Darlin’ II, Cory McDonald
Defiant, Zachary Carter
She Don’t Mind, Craig Smith
No Position Given:
Flyin’ High, Lucas Yurchick
Taurus Two, Robert Ray
Miss Nell, Kurt Ciomei
Race 14 - Diesel Class C, 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet.
Kimberly Belle, Sidney Eaton
White Lightning, Daniel Eaton
Cat Sass, Julie Eaton
Intuition, Tony Bray
Race 15 - Diesel Class D, 236 to 335 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Traveler, Garrett Bates
Priorities, Richard Quinn
Samantha Erin, Robin Dunham
Race 16 - Diesel Class E, 336 to 435 hp, 24 to 33 feet.
Miss Katie, Nick Wiberg
Deuces Wild, Kevin Clough
Sea Trek, —
Alivia Grace, Tim Parker
Race 17 - Diesel Class F, 336 to 435 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Heat 1:
Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian
Band-it, Parker Murphy
Wicked, Justin Boyce
No Position Given:
Dillion James, Dillion Ames
Best Addiction, Michael Farnham II
Hooligan, Deven Haskell
Mary Louise 3, Gunnar Lymburner
Heat 2:
Calypso, Royce Fifield
Hooligan, Deven Haskell
Gypsy Queen, Kevin Oliver
No Position Given:
Addie’s Way, John Lymburner
Tsunami, James Jones
Z-III, Michelle MacDonald
Lady Joelle, James Hardie Jr.
Master Myles, Richard Bubar Jr.
Finals:
Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian
Calypso, Royce Fifield
Hooligan, Deven Haskell
Race 18 - Diesel Class G, 436 to 550 hp, 28 to 35 feet.
Right Stuff, Dana Beal
Seacock, Todd Ritchie
Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones
Mistress, Ryan Marves
Lorena B., Ellen Bunker
Bugaboo, Charlie Bean
Race 19 - Diesel Class H, 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Miss Maddison, Adam McDonald
Enginuity, Brian Tripp
First Team, Travis Otis
Daddy’s Gem, Jason Clough
Race 20 - Diesel Class I, 551 to 700 hp, 28 to 35 feet.
Margaret E., Patrick Faulkingham
Misty, Chris Smith
Race 21 - Diesel Class J, 551 to 700 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Uncle’s UFO, Andrew Gove
Hard Goins, Jason McDonald
Defiance, Brian Eaton
Sarah Oakley, Josh Hatch
Elizabeth Grace, Jay Clough
Race 22 - Diesel Class K, 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor
Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner
La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton
Long Faces, Geoffrey Barrett
Race 23 - Diesel Class L, 901 hp and over, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.
Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford
Motivation, Tom Clemons
Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley
Race 24 - Diesel Class M(A), 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp.
Old School, Chris Pope
Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams
Sea Urchin, Alan Knowlton
Movin’ On, Tim Eaton
Race 25 - Diesel Class M(B), 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp.
Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal
Bella Grace, Fred Herson
Lettie Elise, Eben Wilson
Kimberly Alison, Baren Yurchick
Catch 22, Johnson Boyce
Resurrection, Phil Torrey
Race 26 - Diesel Class N, 40 feet and over, 750 hp and over.
Jacalwa, Marshall Spear
Sunday Money, Murray Thompson
Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver
Avery & Alden, Jeromy Simmons
Age Quod Agis, Carroll Staples
Race 27 – Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition
La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton
Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver
Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones
Race 28 - Gasoline Free for All:
Little Girls, Shawn Alley
Black Diamond, Randy Durkee
Race 29 - Diesel Free for All:
Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford
Motivation, Tom Clemons
Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor
Race 30 - Jimmy Stevens Cup – Fastest Working Lobster Boat.
Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley
Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor
Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner
Race 31 - Fastest Lobster Boat Afloat
Little Girls, Shawn Alley
Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford