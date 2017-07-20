Hatch hired as principal

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

CSD 13 board members solved one half of the lack of building administration equation with the hiring of Ed Hatch as the new Deer Isle-Stonington High School principal and grades 7-12 Athletic Director during a meeting July 13.



Hatch has been the assistant principal and athletic director at Bucksport Regional High School since 2011, and was a longtime physical education teacher there beginning in 2002. He received his master’s degree in Educational Leadership in 2007 from the University of Maine in Orono.



Hatch, who has been in the education field for 21 years, said he is excited about the transition to his first stint as principal, and that the small school size is a good opportunity to get his “feet wet” in the new role. He said he is also looking forward to working with the students and family in the community, many of whom he is familiar with as the Sensai at Tracy’s Institute of Self Defense in Deer Isle.



“The kids and their parents are familiar to me, we’ve made that connection, so I’m looking forward to continuing that here,” he said.



Hatch is also looking forward to making connections with the staff during the next six weeks before school starts, noting that a positive relationship between staff members is an important piece to unity within the school.



“In Bucksport, we always tried to have staff nights, where we would just get together, have a meal, and get to know each other outside of work,” he said. “I think you can have a personal relationship with people and still do your job effectively.”



As the new principal, Hatch also plans to take over advisement of the student counsel, something former principal Todd West was involved in. A student-based teacher and administrator, Hatch said the most important thing in that role will be to allow the students to largely govern themselves, with his input.



“It isn’t about us [staff], it’s about the students,” he said. “It’s really their thing, I’ll just be there to guide.”



Though the transition to his first principal role has felt natural, Hatch said he never had intentions of going into administration when he took his first physical education position at Penobscot Community School in 1997.



“If you would have asked me at the beginning if I would ever end up in administration, I would have said absolutely not,” said Hatch. “I wanted to be a phys. ed. teacher for 40 years and then retire. But then things just sort of progressed, and here we are.”



Hatch plans to spend the better part of the next six weeks familiarizing himself with the various “pieces and players” of the school and meeting with former athletic director Terry Siebert and West.



With Hatch hired, the CSD 13 board will turn its attention to filling the vacant principal position at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, as well as the Head of Schools position. Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington said it is his hope to have someone in the latter role by the end of this week.

