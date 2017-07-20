News Feature

Oceanographer Gallo to describe plans to return to Titanic

Oceanographer Dave Gallo, who helped lead the 2010 expedition to map the Titanic, will describe plans to return to the shipwreck during a Marine & Environmental Research Institute lecture on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.



Gallo’s free, public talk is entitled “Global Climate: Are We About to Have a Titanic Experience?”



According to a press release, Gallo will break news about using the most recent advanced mapping and imaging techniques on the Titanic. He will also explore the connection between the advanced technologies we have come to rely on and the threat of global climate change.



Seating is limited so the public is asked to arrive on time. A reception to honor Gallo will start at 5:30 p.m.



Gallo for many years was Director of Special Projects at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and most recently Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.



He was one of the first oceanographers to use a combination of manned submersibles and robots to map the ocean world with unprecedented clarity and detail, the press release said. He was involved in the exploration of the wreck of the German battleship Bismarck and also co-led the succesful effort to locate the wreck of Air France Flight 447, a Rio de Janiero-to Paris flight that fell into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing everyone aboard.



Dr. Gallo received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geological science from the State University of New York at Albany and a Ph.D. in oceanography from the University of Rhode Island.



In recognition of his efforts in exploration and science communications, he was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is a National Fellow of the Explorer’s Club, a member of the American Geophysical Union, and is active on several boards including the Marine & Environmental Research Institute. He is also a member of James Cameron’s Deep Ocean Task Force.



The Marine & Environmental Research Institute is at 55 Main Street.

