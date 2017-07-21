Blue Hill Heritage Trust signs purchase option on Caterpillar Hill property

News Feature

Blue Hill Heritage Trust is working to permanently conserve 32 acres of land that is a critical addition to a two-decade effort to save the spectacular views from Caterpillar Hill in Sedgwick, according to a news release from Maine Coast Heritage trust.



Working with Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Island Heritage Trust, BHHT has entered into a purchase option agreement with the current landowners, which gives the partners until September 30, 2018 to raise the $605,000 dollars necessary to purchase the property and pay for upfront and ongoing costs.



This property was most recently the site of a decades-long effort called the Caterpillar Hill Initiative, which sought to build an arts center at the site. The nonprofit had purchased the property from the current owner, but recently defaulted on the loan.



“This is an iconic place on our peninsula, and we could not pass up the opportunity to conserve more of it for public enjoyment,” Hans Carlson, Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s executive director said in the release. “So many people, from vacationers to locals, have enjoyed this spectacular landscape for so long. We can’t afford to lose this legacy.”



The property includes the shingled, roadside building that has had past uses as an art gallery, a restaurant and an ice cream shop. In the coming year, the land trusts hope to raise enough funds to buy the land at its appraised market value, and to cover the associated upfront and ongoing maintenance costs. The plan is to create an expanded pullout and parking area, as well as green space and interpretive signage.



The views from Caterpillar Hill out to Penobscot Bay are legendary and have ranked very high within Maine’s scenic inventories of Penobscot Bay and Downeast Maine.



Protecting those views ranked as top priority of townspeople of Sedgwick in the last survey done for comprehensive planning purposes.



“Our three land trusts worked together very successfully back in 2001 to raise the funds and buy the Cooper Farm preserve that protects a good part of the scenic views from the Maine Department of Transportation maintained turnout. This project is a key next step—these views are very meaningful to people on Isle au Haut, Deer Isle and all around the Peninsula, which is what brings our trusts together to work on this,” notes Ciona Ulbrich of Maine Coast Heritage Trust.



Mike Little, executive director of Island Heritage Trust observes, “Caterpillar Hill is the place where weary islanders returning from away or just from Ellsworth, first catch a glimpse of this little bit of paradise.”



In addition to protecting the scenic views from the roadside, acquisition of this land would offer an opportunity to work with the town on the future of the part of the property along the town-maintained roadway to Walker Pond. The trusts will begin fundraising efforts immediately, including submitting an application in to the Land for Maine’s Future program this summer.

