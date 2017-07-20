Homestead tour highlights living in harmony with nature

News Feature

by Peter Cooperdock

Fog hung at the tree tops as Dennis Carter, co-owner of the Deer Isle Hostel, began a granite-splitting demonstration at the start of the July 1 weekly grounds tour at the Deer Isle Hostel and Homestead. Demonstrating a mixture of modern and traditional techniques, the tour outlines low-impact approaches to living on and from the land. The tour highlighted the energy, industry, and enterprising nature of the owners as they displayed their appreciation for their little corner of the planet.



As Carter patiently worked towards splitting the large piece of granite on unseen fracture lines imbedded within, the excitement of the eager crowd on hand grew with the gentle crackling of the severing stone. Satisfaction rose with the perfect cut displayed after only a half hour of Carter’s steady process.



Later, co-owner Anneli Carter-Sundqvist discussed the development of the large gardens from what was once spruce forest. The individual beds require no tilling, the wood chips in the paths prevent weeds, and seaweed provides local fertilizer and mulch. Questions provided opportunities to describe the philosophy behind the operation, how most food used at the hostel is grown on site, stored over winter in a root cellar, and bartered for other items.



A big hit for the crowd, especially the attendees who were staying at the hostel, was the compost-heated shower. A 200-foot plastic pipe covered with composting vegetation provides all the heat necessary for showers for the guests. Five in attendance reported using the facility that morning with success.

