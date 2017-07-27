Classic wooden sailing yachts to race through Penobscot Bay

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Classic wooden sailboats will fill Penobscot Bay in the first week of August, with the 18th annual Castine Classic Yacht Race opening the races on Thursday, August 3.



The initial warning signal will be sounded at 11:40 a.m. for the 19.6 nautical mile race, which sets its first mark at Isleboro Ledge and ends in Camden. Castine Yacht Club is host to the event, and will hold a reception on August 2 at 6 p.m.



The race is open to all mono-hull Classic and Spirit of Tradition yachts at least 28 feet LOA with a valid Mark II CRF rating certificate. Each yacht must tow a proper dinghy and carry $300,000 in property and third party liability insurance. Watch the yachts set sail from the Castine Town Dock and Fort Madison on Court Street. Visit castineclassic.com for more information.



The second race is the Camden Classic Yacht Regatta, on Friday, August 4, which charts a course from the top of North Haven through the Deer Isle Thorofare and ends at Naskeag Point in Brooklin. Hosted by the Camden Yacht Club, a buffet breakfast will be served the morning of the race 8-9:30 a.m. See the fleet sail through the Deer Isle Thorofare mid-afternoon from the Stonington waterfront; and from Sunshine, Deer Isle, as the boats round for Brooklin. Visit camdenyachtclub.org/cruising-racing/wooden-boat-series/ for more information.



Drawing the largest fleet is the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta, co-hosted by the Brooklin Boat Yard and Rockport Marine on Saturday, August 5, with 11 divisions ranging from Vintage, Classic, Spirit of Tradition, and Gaffs & Schooners. Boats must be at least 24 feet, with a current CRF II rating.



The first division lines up at the start line, northwest of Torrey Castle and Torrey Ledge, at 10:50 a.m. and the last at 11:40 a.m. Boats chart a 15-mile course through Eggemoggin Reach, turning at Halibut Rocks to sail down Jericho Bay and finish just off Naskeag Point.



A BYOB cocktail party begins at 4 p.m. at the Brooklin Boat Yard, with a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m., followed by awards and dancing. Best viewing is at Sunshine, Deer Isle and Brooklin’s Naskeag Point and WoodenBoat complex for the regatta start and finish. Visit erregatta.com for more information.



