Community gathers to honor retiring teachers

On June 23, community members gathered at Deer Isle Town Hall to celebrate the careers and retirement of Matthew and Kimberley Larsen from Deer Isle-Stonington High School.



After 33 years of teaching at DISHS, the husband-and-wife duo has educated literally hundreds of Island students, coached, advised many different groups within the school, and mentored students over the course of their careers. While their list of accolades is impressive, it is their relationships with their students that have made them most successful, a press release notes.



“The Larsens helped me during one of the most difficult time of my life. I’m not sure where I’d even be today if it weren’t for them,” said Christie Hutchinson, a former student who now has two children of her own in high school. “Probably most of us in this room and many throughout the community who couldn’t be here tonight could say the same thing,” she added.



After others in the room shared personal testimonies of the Larsens’ influence on their lives and education, Kim Larsen spoke fondly to the group, saying, “When we applied to work here in 1984 we prayed that we could stay on this beautiful island. It has been a pleasure to be part of your lives and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for accepting us into your community.”



The Larsens assured everyone that while they will no longer be working in the school system, they plan to stay in the community, working aboard their lobster boat and spending time with their two daughters.

