Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 6, 2017 Gravesite and gravestone restoration subject of panel discussion

The Stonington Public Library will host a panel discussion on the restoration of gravesites and gravestones Friday, July 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. as a preview to the following day’s cemetery tour.



Robert Webster, membership secretary of the Maine Old Cemetery Association, will discuss his experiences restoring the Nathaniel and Elizabeth Farnham cemetery, a small, single-family cemetery in West Penobscot, that involved a great deal of clearing and resetting of stones. He and his wife continue to work on it as time allows.



Elizabeth Hotchkiss will present the work of the Majabigwaduce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to reclaim and restore the cemetery at the West Brooksville Congregational Church. Lost stones have been located, others lifted and straightened, and all cleaned.



Travis Fifield will talk about his and his father’s labor of love to restore a neglected private cemetery surrounded by woods off the Fifield Point Road in Stonington, which has involved much clearing and cleaning.



Admission to the discussion is free and will serve as a prelude to the Stonington Public Library’s second annual “Gone But Not Forgotten” cemetery tour to be held Saturday, July 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are available the day of the event at the library.

