News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 6, 2017 Penobscot Day to feature floats, food, fun and fireworks

Garden coordinator teacher Cate Reuter (standing, left) assists second graders Shelby Williamson (center) and Keegan Butler as they prepare to cut the ribbon to dedicate the “Casa Verde” or Green House. Because of the heavy rain, the ceremony was held indoors, but the yellow ribbon extends out through the window to the greenhouse, located immediately outside the auditorium.

by Faith DeAmbrose

With a full day of festivities, the town of Penobscot is set to bring the community out onto Southern Bay Road and up Route 199 for its annual celebration on Saturday, July 8.



Penobscot Day begins early, with breakfast and an all-day yard sale on the grounds of the Penobscot Historical Society, beginning at 7 a.m.



Next, a parade of floats will line up at 9 a.m. by the South Penobscot Baptist Church at the top of the hill on Southern Bay Road and travel to the community school on Route 199, with prizes awarded for outstanding floats. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.



Sign up to enter a float by calling Fire Chief Dennis Robertson at 460-5346. All entries will be judged, and prizes will be awarded to outstanding floats, with awards for first, second and third places.



To accommodate the parade, a portion of Route 175 (the lower end of Southern Bay Road) and Route 199 will be closed during the parade.



Before the parade, peruse the giant yard sale at the historical society. Breakfast items will be for sale in the former one-room schoolhouse.



After the parade, visit the school gym for indoor and outdoor games.



The Fire Department puts on a chicken barbecue, with seating inside and out, at 11:30 a.m., while the historical society also serves a hot dog lunch beginning around 11, with local crafters showcasing their wares throughout the day.



A special dedication will take place at the Jim Henry Field at 2 p.m. where a flag pole will be installed in memory of Fulton Leach.



For dinner, the Penobscot United Methodist Church will hold a baked bean supper, featuring strawberry shortcake for dessert, with one seating at 5:30 p.m.



From 7 to 9 p.m., there will be music with Mike and Susie Fay and dancing behind Bay View Takeout. The fireworks display will begin at dusk, around 9:15 p.m., and can be viewed from the restaurant and surrounding area.

