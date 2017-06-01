Calvary Chapel opens in Deer Isle

News Feature

There is a new church on the island. Calvary Chapel Deer Isle started meeting on April 2 with Carl Woodward as pastor. The church meets at the Island Christian Men’s Fellowship, but there is no affiliation between the two, according to a news release.



Pastor Woodward, his wife Nina and their daughters have attended Calvary Chapel Bangor for 14 years. Woodward is an elder in that church and has been involved in music and prison ministry. The pastor of Calvary Chapel Bangor encouraged the Woodwards to begin a bible study in this area, and they began opening their home weekly on Tuesday evenings in January of 2016.



Fourteen months later, they began meeting for Sunday morning services. Calvary Chapel is a grassroots type church and often begins by renting space for services. Motorists driving by on the weekend will see a temporary sign in front of the building. Services are at 10 a.m. on Sunday, dress is informal, and all are welcome.



Calvary Chapel is a movement known for its focus on the teaching line-by-line through the entire Bible. “The most important emphasis of our lives is to glorify God. He has done awesome things, and we want to sit at His feet, express our thanks and praises unto Him, and honor Him by learning more of Him. At our services, there is emphasis on praise and worship, and especially verse by verse study of God’s Word,” according to Calvary Chapel Bangor’s website.

