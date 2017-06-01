In-home medical care program reaches island

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Memorial Ambulance Corps has received approval from Maine Emergency Medical Services to begin a community para-medicine program for the Deer Isle and Stonington communities.



This program has been a pilot program in Maine for the last four years, according to Walter Reed. There is a bill currently before the Maine legislature to make the para-medicine program a permanent one.



Memorial Ambulance Corps applied for the program when it came to Maine four years ago, however, at that time, did not receive operating permissions.



“When they decided to keep the program going [in Maine], we reapplied, and after much back and forth between us and Maine EMS, we were successful,” said Reed.



Under the program, EMTs on the island, at the direction of Island Medical Center physician Thomas Bugbee, will now be able to go into patients’ homes, after referral, and deliver in-home, non-emergency care. Because the EMTs are trained in this type of service, there will not be any further training necessary initially. Reed said that any further training will be included in their regular trainings.



“They [EMTs] will report directly back to Island Medical Center about what they see. If there is anything urgent, they will deal with that accordingly,” he said.



Reed noted that while this service will provide care in terms of vital sign readings, minor wound care, medicine box preparation and home safety information gathering, the program is not a replacement for other home care support services.



“We are not a replacement for Beacon of Hope or Hancock County Hospice,” said Reed. “We do not come in and do dishes or laundry or anything like that. We do not provide transportation either.”



With an aging community such as the island, Reed said this program will be a benefit to residents who struggle making it to appointments at the Island Medical Center.



“I think it’s a real value because it seems like this program is almost designed for rural areas like ours,” he said.



For more information, contact Island Family Medicine at 367-2311.

