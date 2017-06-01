Selectmen mull trash situation on Isle au Haut

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The town’s concerns over handling compacted trash at the transfer station could scuttle Isle Au Haut’s plans to continue to transport the island’s solid waste to Stonington.



Isle Au Haut’s selectmen recently notified the town that they will be seeking bids for a new trash hauler, according to Stonington Selectman Evelyn Duncan, who, at a recent meeting, relayed the plan outlined in a letter to the town. Isle Au Haut, she said, proposes to weigh the trash on the island and transport it in a container to Stonington. Blue Hill Disposal would then take it to the Stonington transfer station.



“Then we’d bill them for whatever weight they said it was.” Duncan said.



The problem for Stonington’s selectmen is that they do not want to have any more compacted garbage coming to the transfer station, especially since the town is investing in a new compactor.



Although the Isle Au Haut memo did not specifically say that the garbage would be compacted, Stonington selectmen noted that the Blue Hill Disposal truck that Isle Au Haut plans to use does compact the garbage. Duncan pointed out that compacted trash regularly jams up the compactor at the transfer station. The selectmen have discussed limiting the amount of compacted trash the transfer station will accept and also have discussed an outright ban on compacted trash.



Town Manager Kathleen Billings indicated that the town’s concerns were heightened since they were in the process of purchasing and installing a new compactor at a cost of between $70,000 and $80,000. She said she does not want compacted trash jamming up the new machine.



“It’s just not worth it to us,” she said. “There’s been a strong sentiment not to have any more compacted garbage.”



Isle Au Haut does have other options, Billings said, including taking its trash to the PERC plant in Orrington, although she acknowledged that would entail significantly higher transportation costs. Isle Au Haut’s trash also could be transported by pickup truck from the dock to the transfer station, she said.



The Stonington selectmen raised other concerns, including the fact that there is no trash agreement between the two towns even though Stonington has accepted Isle Au Haut’s trash for a number of years. Selectman Chris Betts indicated that there had originally been an agreement when the transfer station was opened in the 1990s, but Billings stressed that any agreement would have lapsed by now.



The selectmen made no decision but planned to discuss the issue further with Isle Au Haut’s selectmen.

