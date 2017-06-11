Residents weigh pros, cons of town manager

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Voters in Deer Isle taking to the polls on Tuesday, June 13 for the state referendum will also see a warrant article asking if residents will adopt a town manager form of government, which, if approved, would come into effect March 5, 2018.



To prepare for the vote, the board of selectmen held a public hearing on June 8 to discuss the process and what it would mean for town government. About 30 people attended.



Residents were most concerned about the cost of a town manager. Selectman Lewis Ellis noted that the salary would depend of an individual’s experience and qualifications, which would not be determined during contract negotiations. He said he would anticipate the salary at around $50,000, in comparison to other town manager salaries in comparative sized towns.



The selectmen all recognized the need for a change in the day-to-day operations of the town, noting that both Ron Eaton and Twyla Weed hold full time jobs in addition to their selectmen duties, and Ellis is also “semi retired.” Presently, the administrative assistant and other town office staff cannot write out checks for bills unless given permission from the selectmen. A town manager, said Ellis, would be in the office full time to not only deal with those operations, but to give his/her full attention to the future of the town.



One person in attendance echoed the need to have someone in the office full time whose entire focus was the betterment of the community, including searching for grants and other funding for town projects.



Ellis assured residents concerned about giving up control to a town manager that the selectmen would “still be in charge,” and that the town manager, who would work to create the operating budget, would give recommendations to the selectmen, who would decide whether or not those recommendations passed. The voters would ultimately still be the ones to decide how the money in the town is spent year to year.



Selectman Ron Eaton, when asked how he felt about moving to a town manager model, said he felt like the process was a little “cart before the horse,” as the selectmen have not yet determined what the weekly hours would be, the salary or even what the responsibilities would be.



“This is new for us, and we have talked about it, but we understand that this is a big decision,” he said.



The selectmen were quick to point out that if voters passed the warrant item on Tuesday, it did not mean that the town was then bound to hiring a town manager right away.



“If we don’t find someone we think is right, then we continue with things as they are now,” said Weed. “We are not going to hire someone just to hire someone.”



Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 13 at the Deer Isle Town Hall.

