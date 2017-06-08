Opera House plans concerts

News Feature

This month, the Stonington Opera House welcomes back two audience favorites for special concert events. On Thursday, June 15, Valerie Orth returns to the Opera House for the first time since 2013 as part of her special record-release tour. Then, on Thursday, June 22, Portland’s Irish Trad trio Boghat takes the stage.



Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, activist Orth takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new album, Wake You. Her songs take audiences on a journey through relationships and obsessions, and her often-metaphorical lyrics are spell-binding, according to a news release.



On Thursday June 22, Boghat returns to the Opera House after a sold-out performance last summer. Boghat plays the music of Ireland with a contemporary twist. From fiery reels and sexy jigs to plaintive airs and the occasional song, the trio covers the entire spectrum of the genre, experimenting with contemporary elements while maintaining a healthy respect for the tradition.



The performances are part of the Opera House Arts summer season, which will run through mid-September with a full roster of concerts, theater, film and family programming.


