AARP Maine hosts ‘Day at the State House’

News Feature

AARP Maine hosted its annual Day at the State House recently with a focus on Maine’s 37 community participants in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities, including towns throughout the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle. The Day at the State House offered opportunity for AARP members and volunteers to meet legislators, attend the Legislative Caucus on Aging, engage in the legislative process and collaborate with other NAFC members.



“In an age-friendly community, residents benefit from an environment that encourages them to remain active and socially engaged,” Lori Parham, AARP Maine State Director, said in a news release. “The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities helps participating communities become great places for all ages by adopting such features as safe, walkable streets, better housing and transportation options, access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities. Here in Maine, we are dedicated to advancing well-designed, livable communities to promote health and sustain economic growth.”



“With funding from the Maine Health Access Foundation for our Thriving in Place Downeast initiative, we have been working hard on the Blue Hill Peninsula, Deer Isle and Stonington,” said Anne Schroth, a member of the Blue Hill Peninsula Age-Friendly Committee. “One of our goals is to create sustainable partnerships and programming to enable seniors, the chronically ill and caregivers to ‘thrive’ as they age in their own homes and communities. By joining the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities, we have an excellent framework to continue these efforts.”



The Blue Hill Peninsula Age-Friendly Committee’s work is further enhanced through the participation of town government representatives and local businesses to expand their community partnerships.



As part of the effort to encourage other towns and communities to develop and advance their own age-friendly ideas, AARP Maine developed a free guide, The Maine Guide to Building Age-Friendly Communities. Written by local age-friendly experts, the guide can help citizen activists and municipalities work together to make changes that benefit residents of all ages. Free electronic or paper copies can be ordered by sending an email to me@aarp.org or by calling 776-6306.

