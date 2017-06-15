Clean Island Partners to hold event

News Feature

Clean Island Partners (CIP) invites the public to grab free trash bags from Island Heritage Trust and help clean up stretches of Route 15 and Sunset Road on June 23-25.



There are trash grabbers and bright orange T-shirts for sale at IHT at 420 Sunset Road to make the job easier and safer, a press release said.



take trash bags directly to their town’s transfer station;



avoid touching hypodermic needles and drug paraphenalia as well as bottles containing a milky substance, tubes or filters. These might be related to the manufacture of methamphetamine. Volunteers are asked to mark the location and contact the police.



consider benefiting island projects with the returnables.



avoid picking up tires, appliances, used oil, or household trash and instead contact town offices.

