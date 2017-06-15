DISHS principal resigns to lead Bucksport Middle School

News Feature

Deer Isle-Stonington High School principal Todd West announced June 14 that he will be leaving to take over as principal at Bucksport Middle School.

by Monique Labbe

With Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School principal Carla Magoon and Assistant Principal John Dow both having announced their departures from administration within the district, West said he is “well aware” of the timing of his announcement.



“[The timing] was one of the things that made me think really hard about leaving,” said West. “I was very much aware that it’s June 15 and there is no building level administration for next year.”



While the lack of administration might seem ominous to the school community, West said it might serve as an opportunity for the CSD 13 board members to bring in individuals who have new ideas and are ready to hit the ground running to serve the students in new ways.



“I think administrative turnover [in a school] is important, because it helps an administration to not become stale. New ideas and fresh ways of thinking are an important part coming at the issues with different options,” he said.



While Bucksport Middle School has a much larger student population than Deer Isle-Stonington High School, with over 80 students in each grade from fifth through eighth, West said that compared to some of the larger schools in the state, the Bucksport School community is still relatively small.



“I’m not interested in larger, Class A schools,” said West. “I like being in a smaller school and having more of a hand in most of the operations, which I have been blessed to be able to do here. Bucksport has some really exciting things going on with their school system, and I think a lot of people have this thought of what the school system there used to be, but they’ve had a lot of great things happening, which was one of the things that attracted me to the job.”



The position was advertised in mid-May, according to West, after Bucksport High School principal Bill Tracy took the principal position at Hampden Academy. Bucksport Middle School principal Josh Tripp was moved up to the high school, leaving the middle school position open. West’s contract was finalized and signed during a special RSU 25 school board meeting on June 14. West signed the two-year contract with a first-year salary of $85,000, a slight cut to his current salary at just over $87,000.



Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington announced West’s resignation following that board meeting, thanking him for his 10 years of dedication to the island students and the school.



“There is not much I can say to make this feel like a good change for our district, as we will miss Todd West for many reasons,” said Elkington. “[West] is considered an educational leader in Maine and will be missed in CSD 13 and Union 76. One of the reasons I came here to become your superintendent was to work closely with Todd. I feel fortunate to have gotten to know him and learn with him these last 14 months.”



West said what he will take with him the most is the relationships he has built with the students at the school and with the people in the island community, as he has been involved in several outside projects, including the Opiate-Free Island Partnership.



“I feel very blessed to have made the connections I did to the people in this community, and watching these students grow from ninth grade to their senior years and beyond has been very rewarding,” said West.



West and his family plan on moving to the Bucksport area, as his daughter, Emily, will enroll at Bucksport Middle School as a fifth grader this coming school year. His wife, Anne, will continue to work part time at the Island Medical Center as the Executive Director of the Island Health and Wellness Foundation.

