Heansslers celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

News Feature

by Nat Barrows

The sun shined in Sunshine Sunday, June 4, on David and Betty Heanssler as they were joined by family and friends in an outdoor gathering to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.



The gathering at their Sunshine home came exactly 50 years from June 4, 1967 when they were married in the Phelps Stokes Chapel at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. There was no formal ceremony this time, but the couple fed each other pieces of a wedding cake.



Among the 75 or so attending the event were David’s father Basil, his brothers Nelson and Charles and his sister Kathy, the couple’s daughter Julie Souci and her son Colin, who traveled from South Carolina, along with many cousins and friends from the Island and around Maine.



In a subsequent interview, Betty explained how the saga of their marriage started in 1966. While studying at Berea College, Betty was involved in a mother’s helper program. Sam and Carolyn Kriegman wrote into the program looking for a baby sitter while taking courses at Haystack. Betty came to stay with them at the cottage they were renting from Mildred Heasnsler, David’s aunt. At this time, in the summer of 1966, David was home on leave from the Air Force. Cousin Beth Heanssler arraigned for Betty to meet David.



The first time Betty saw David in late July he was riding his horse. They formally met the next day. The Kriegmans then arranged for another baby sitter so Betty could go out with David. After the initial date, the interactions they had with the Kriegmans and David’s parents gave portent to the future. Carolyn told Sam the couple would be married. Basil told his wife Harriet that David would marry Betty. David gave Betty an engagement ring on their fifth date that Christmas.



The couple moved to the Island after their wedding and have lived there ever since. After leaving the Air Force, David, who had fished with his father since age 9 and worked with his grandfather Gus, started fishing on his own. Over the years he has been in and out of many fisheries including lobstering, shrimping, scalloping and more.



Since launching his boat Jubeli 11 years ago, David has focused on lobstering. For the last eight summers he has been joined by his grandson Colin Souci.



Betty has been the family bookkeeper, taught piano for 47 years, served as the Sunshine Salt Air Society Correspondent and once wrote the weekly Fisheries Log for Island Ad-Vantages. Following their passion and love for ballroom dancing, the couple have traveled around the state as both participants and teachers.



They have had three children. Their daughter Julie Souci and her husband Tim and their children Colin and Kristen live in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Colin attends the University of South Carolina and Kristen studies at Columbia College. Their daughter Lisa and her husband John Traylor live in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Their son Jason is deceased as is David’s mother Harriet.



Unbeknown to Betty, earlier this year David had slipped her engagement ring off her charm bracelet. Betty’s upset about missing the ring was vanquished the morning of their anniversary party when David stood up in church to give her the copy of the ring he had made. With the new ring, Betty said it “felt like the first time. All I want to do is walk around with my hand stuck out so people can see it.”

