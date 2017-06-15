News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 15, 2017 and Community News, June 15, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 15, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 15, 2017 State referendum results unclear Local voters favor $50M bond

by Anne Berleant

Blue Hill—Statewide results for the sole referendum question on June 13 may take more than one overnight of ballot counting.



Town clerks have up to three days to report results and, as of the morning of June 14, the state tally was not in.



The referendum asked voters to weigh in on a $50 million bond issue, with $45 million going to Maine Technology Institute, which would distribute grants aimed at aquaculture and marine technology, forestry, agriculture and environmental technology, and information and precision manufacturing technology. Grants awarded would require matching funds.



The remaining $5 million would go to the Small Enterprise Growth Fund for qualifying small businesses in fields such as biotechnology, manufacturing and marine sciences. The Finance Authority of Maine would issue those grants to companies with 50 or fewer employees.



Locally, towns on the Blue Hill Peninsula, Deer Isle and Stonington favored the bond.

