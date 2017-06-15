“Uniqueness” of island highlights DISHS graduation

News Feature

The graduating class of 2017 included, in front from left, Michael Smith, Liam Griffith, Sonya Shepard, Jordyn Judkins, Jessica Trainor, Zachery Ladd and Kristina Hutchinson. In back, are Alex Shorey, Duncan Kane, Ethan Shepard, Jacob McGuire, Matthew Stinson, Madison Frazier, Jessica Gove and Torri Bray. Missing from photo are Ashley Nevells, Zachary Welch, Jordin Eaton and Caitlyn Morey.

by Monique Labbe

The uniqueness of the island community was a theme at the 2017 Deer Isle-Stonington High School graduation, as 19 students received their diplomas on June 11.



“Where else can you drive down the road and wave to 90 percent of the people, and they wave back because they all know each other,” said DISHS principal Todd West in his welcoming remarks.



West urged the graduates to hold on to how unique their community is as they begin the next chapter of their lives, whether it be in college or in the work force.



“Spread positivity, kindness and all the good qualities of this community,” he added.



Second honors essayist Alex Shorey talked about overcoming hardships after losing his mother and entering the foster care system several years ago. Failed foster homes and many relocations later, Shorey found himself in the home of Evelyn Duncan and in the classrooms of DISHS, which he said gave him a sense of safety he had not felt for many years.



“The best thing that happened is I found [DISHS], and I wouldn’t be where I am today had I not had the opportunities that I was given at this school,” said Shorey.



Shorey urged the underclassmen to find something at school they are passionate in, a class or a club, and “run with it.”



First honors essayist Torri Bray’s speech echoed West’s sentiments of being in a unique community, as she noted that the small school population allowed for the teachers and students to create a mutual respect that is not necessarily found in bigger schools.



Salutatorian Madison Frazier thanked the people of the community, both inside and outside of school, for being an important part of what made her high school years so successful, while Valedictorian Jordyn Judkins credited her time spent on the tennis team and in the jazz and pep bands for helping her come into her own during her four years at DISHS.



Before the students received their diplomas, graduate Ethan Shepard gave a short speech to honor Physical Education teacher Matt Larsen and English teacher Kim Larsen, who are retiring after more than 30 years of teaching at the high school.



“I think I can speak for everybody when I say that these two people have impacted my life, and the lives of so many students in this school,” said Shepard.



After all the graduates received their diplomas, West congratulated them and wished them good luck in all of their future endeavors.



“Good luck, and don’t forget to come back and visit,” said West.

