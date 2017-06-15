Isle au Haut fire subdued by residents

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A controlled burn two weeks ago on Coombs Mountain reignited on June 9 and left over one acre of forest damaged by fire.



The blaze was discovered at 7:15 a.m., with Fire Chief Luther Smith and resident volunteers responding within 15 minutes.



In all, 30 residents assisted Smith for about seven hours of fire fighting.



“When it’s an island, it’s basically all able hands on deck,” volunteer Kate Taylor said.



The burn took place in an area being cleared for solar panels by Isle au Haut Power Company, Smith said.



“It appeared that the people had surrounded it with earth and thought that it was out. It went down in the ground and popped up when we had a breezy day.”



Smith said peat moss underground kept the fire alive. After the fire appeared extinguished, he and volunteers monitored the area until 8:30 p.m.



“We were catching spots that were popping back up,” he said, and the fire re-ignited at the original fire pit the next day.



“At that time we took an excavator to it and dug it back up and put down 300 gallons of water,” Smith said.



When burning brush and forest material, Smith said the area should be prepped with a dug earth perimeter to stop the fire’s fuel source, and not to burn in areas with peat moss.



“They prepped the area to burn pretty well. I just don’t think they understood what was underneath it,” he said.

