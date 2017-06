News Feature

Deer Isle & Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, June 22, 2017 Deer Isle-Stonington High School Class of 2017 scholarship recipients

Scholarships and awards beginning with an + were awarded prior to graduation.



Torri Bray: +Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Johnson Family Foundation Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, Adam Vickerson Scholarship, Island Fisherman’s Wives Scholar Award, TradeWinds Market Place Book Award, Island Nursing Home Scholarship, Fish & Fritter Scholarship, Marine Lodge #122 Masonic Book Award, Island Men’s Christian Fellowship Book Award, +Island Book Award Fund, +Distinguished Senior Exhibition Award.



Jordin Eaton: Island Fishermen’s Wives Fisherman’s Award, Sunshine Seafood Award.



Madison Frazier: Johnson Family Foundation Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, TradeWinds Market Place Book Award, Fish & Fritter Scholarship, Island Nursing Home Scholarship, Island Fisherman’s Wives Scholar Award, Andrew L. Eaton Memorial Scholarship, +Island Book Award Fund.



Jessalyn Gove: Rodney Stinson Post American Legion Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, Eaton Oil Company Scholarship, Harbor View Eastern Star Book Award.



Liam Griffith: +B. Davis Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, Billings Diesel & Marine Scholarship, Alfred Colwell Memorial Scholarship, Marta & Jack Harrington Scholarship, +Stanley Grindle Memorial Scholarship.



Kristina Hutchinson: HDH Scholarship Fund, Mountain Rebekah Lodge #87 Scholarship, Fish & Fritter Scholarship.



Jordyn Judkins: Mitchell Institute Scholarship, Bottle Fund Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, +Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship, Viola Webb Garland Scholarship, Rodney Stinson Post American Legion Scholarship, St. Brendan-the-Navigator Scholarship, Edgewood Farm Scholarship, +PVC All Academic Athletic Scholarship, +Elks Scholarship, Adam Vickerson Scholarship, +U. Maine Sutherland Allen ’75 Scholarship, Island Fishermen’s Wives Scholar Award, Downeast Business & Prof. Women Scholarship, +Bally Brehman Memorial Scholarship, Callie A. Parker Bookstore Award, Marine Lodge #122 Masonic Book Award, Saunders Memorial Church Book Award, +Island Book Award Fund.



Duncan Kane: HDH Scholarship Fund.



Zachery Ladd: Island Fishermen’s Wives Fisherman’s Award, Sunshine Seafood Award, Charles Knowlton Memorial Fisheries Award.



Jacob McGuire: Island Fishermen’s Wives Fisherman’s Award, Sunshine Seafood Award.



Caitlyn Morey: HDH Scholarship Fund, John Lofty Writing Award.



Ashley Nevells: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Co. Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, Fish & Fritter Scholarship, Irving Sherman Memorial Scholarship, Genice Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship, Hancock Pomona Grange Book Award, +Distinguished Senior Exhibition Award.



Ethan Shepard: Island Fishermen’s Wives Scholar Award, Joseph Lane Brown Memorial Scholarship, Jimmy Douglass Memorial Scholarship.



Sonya Shepard: HDH Scholarship Fund, Jeffrey Babson Fowler Scholarship.



Alex Shorey: Brandon Higgins Memorial Scholarship, Nelson Monteith Memorial Scholarship, +John Lofty Writing Award, +Island Book Award Fund.



Matthew Stinson: Island Fishermen’s Wives Fisherman’s Award, Sunshine Seafood Award, Allen Thompson Memorial Fisheries Award.



Jessica Trainor: Bottle Fund Scholarship, HDH Scholarship Fund, Theresa Grindel Tehan Scholarship, Fish & Fritter Scholarship, Island Fishermen’s Wives Scholar Award, Island Teachers’ Assoc. Book Award, Nelson Monteith Memorial Scholarship, +Island Education Foundation Student Rep., Harbor View Eastern Star Book Award.



Total Recipients: 17



Total Awards Presented: 90