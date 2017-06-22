Deer Isle woman dies in two-car accident on Caterpillar Hill

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A two-car traffic accident on Caterpillar Hill Road (Rte. 15) on Wednesday, June 21 ended in the death of a 31-year-old Deer Isle woman, who was ejected from her vehicle.



Samantha R. Hutchinson was traveling southbound in a 2014 Kia Optima when she attempted to pass a line of cars in the north-bound lane. She struck a 2013 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Andrea Brown of Sedgwick, which was making a left-hand turn into a driveway shortly before 6:30 p.m.



Hutchinson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and died at the scene as a result of her injuries, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



Brown and a 14-year-old passenger in her vehicle were transported by Memorial Ambulance to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the press release.



Caterpillar Hill Road was closed to traffic following the crash, which is currently under investigation.

