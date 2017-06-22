Island native returns with physical therapy practice

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

After 15 years away from the Island, Hollan Oliver has returned to open Coastline Physical Therapy and Performance.



The business is located downstairs at Physique, at 661 Sunset Road. Oliver opened her practice May 24, and she said the response from the community has already been more than she expected.



“It’s been really awesome,” she said. “The books are already starting to fill up and people just seem excited about it.”



A 2003 Deer Isle-Stonington High School graduate, Oliver received her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Vermont. From there, she spent almost a decade working at an outpatient private practice in Rhode Island as the Director of Rehabilitation. She also co-founded a physical therapy software program out of Boston, which allows patients to access their training exercises online via an application on their phones. That application also allows the therapist to track their progress outside of their weekly sessions.



Oliver will offer a variety of services through her practice, including ACL injury prevention, concussion education, dry needling—a process similar to acupuncture—performance enhancement, and other treatments for problems as mundane as headaches to surgical rehabilitation and fibromyalgia.



“I think this is an area of hardworking people, who might not understand that early treatment on things like shoulder or knee pain can help them have longevity in their careers,” she said.



Both of Oliver’s parents went through major surgery last year, which included her father having a complete shoulder replacement. Those surgeries sparked her return to the Island, but it also gave her the motivation to try to bring awareness to early injury detection and treatment for the fishing community.



“My dad missed most of the [fishing] season last year because of that surgery,” she said. “It’s a hard thing for some of these people to get the help they need before the injury causes too much damage, but that is what I’m hoping to help with.”



A three-sport athlete in high school and a member of the University of Vermont softball team in college, Oliver said she also feels very strongly about working with the high school athletes so that they can make the most of their four years.



“That’s what really got me into physical therapy from the beginning,” she said. “I think we’ve gotten better at diagnosing things like concussions, and there are rules in place so that kids can’t just run back onto the field after a head injury.”



Oliver has set her hours at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 6 on Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. She said she is open to working with people outside of those hours should the need arise.



“I get that people have different schedules and those times might not work for them, so I’m open to whatever the needs of the community are,” she said.



To schedule an appointment, call 619-4974, or visit coastlinetherapy.com.

