There’s A Treat open for business in Deer Isle

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Theresa Gove-Eaton has taken over the location of the former Clamdigger Restaurant and opened There’s A Treat on May 17.



A clever play on her first name, Gove-Eaton opened There’s A Treat as a way to get her food out to the public, which she said has been the most exciting part about having the restaurant so far.



“I like doing different things, and making food in a way that other places don’t,” said Gove-Eaton. “That’s the most exciting part for me, trying new things and having people eat my food.”



Gove-Eaton has changed the menu, offering a variety of items from foot-long hot dogs and lobster rolls to lobster omelets on the breakfast menu. As The Clamdigger was known for its prime rib, Gove-Eaton opted to keep that on the menu as well.



“We still have the prime rib, we still have the fried seafood baskets. We kept that stuff but I also wanted to add my own take on foods as well,” she said.



Gove-Eaton has created a kid’s menu, which includes smaller portions and, at breakfast, pancakes in the shape of a lobster.



Known best for her desserts, Gove-Eaton offers pies and specialty sweets at the restaurant.



“All of our desserts are made daily, and we offer full pies for sale as well,” she said.



Gove-Eaton has also given the inside of the restaurant a makeover, painting the walls with bright colors and hanging local artwork in the dining areas. Also an artist, Gove-Eaton put her skills to work with the new sign in front of the restaurant, creating the design herself and helping with the painting of it.



Gove-Eaton said she plans to offer painting classes at the restaurant once a month, as well as dinner and reading events, since she is also a medium.



“I want to offer a variety of things, so that we can keep it fresh and active,” she said of her intentions to keep the restaurant open year-round.



Gove-Eaton is also cognizant of the community she lives in. Most of her staff members are married to fishermen, she said, so instead of closing the restaurant on Mondays, as is a common practice in the restaurant industry, There’s A Treat is open from Monday to Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



“I think that’s very important,” said Gove-Eaton. “Sunday is the one day the fishermen aren’t out on the water, so it’s the one day they get to spend with their families. Since so much of my staff is involved in that world, it just made sense to do it that way.”



With a month under her belt, Gove-Eaton said that business has been good overall.



“Dinner has been amazing,” she said. “It’s almost felt like a family, people come in and eat, but then they hang out and talk with people at other tables. It’s a fun thing.”



There’s A Treat is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

