CSD seeks way forward through administrative challenges

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

With Deer Isle-Stonington High School Principal Todd West’s announcement of his departure last week, the CSD 13 school board and Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington are now faced with filling three building administrative positions before the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.



While the number of building administrators has been set, the structure in which those positions will be used had yet to be decided as of a special board meeting held on June 20.



Elkington and board members have been discussing a new administrative model that would see an individual in a Head of Schools role. Some of those duties would include leading supervision and evaluation for kindergarten through grade 12, assisting with behavior management for grades 7 and 8, assisting with the creation of the budget and curriculum, and being the school point person and support for the strategic planning consultant.



With the Head of Schools overseeing some of the “bigger” pieces within the district, Elkington said this would free up the other two administrators, who would operate under the title of Associate Principal, to each play a more active role in the day-to-day operations at their respective schools. One would be at the high school full time, while the other would work solely out of the elementary school. In addition to being responsible for the day-to-day operations at their respective buildings, the associate principals would be in charge of behavior management, supporting teacher supervision and evaluation, and supervision and evaluation of support staff. Additionally, the associate principal at the elementary school would be in charge of overseeing Response to Intervention, while the associate principal at the high school would become the athletic director for grades 6 through 12.



Elkington brought in two outside consultants, retired professors Dick Barnes and Sally Jenkins, to meet with staff and students at both schools prior to the end of the school year. He said that both consultants reported they got “good, honest feedback” during their interviews, and sent a report to Elkington regarding that feedback. Elkington received the report but did not have a chance to read through it prior to the meeting. Also included in that report, he said, were suggestions about how to move forward structurally with administration.



Elkington stressed that there is an immediate need to begin advertising for these roles, despite not having a clear decision about which administration model to use. He also said it is important for him and the board members to go through the report provided by Barnes and Jenkins before making that decision official.



Another special board meeting will be scheduled next week at the discretion of the superintendent to discuss that report and to decide what model of administration will be used moving forward. The time and date of that meeting had not been announced by press time.

