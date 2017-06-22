Doherty forages for wild foods and medicinal plants

News Feature

by Peter Cooperdock

A small but enthusiastic group gathered at the Deer Isle Hostel on Tennis Road for a walk through an ordinary forest clearing on an unusual mission. Led by Brighid Doherty, an herbalist of 22 years, those collected on June 4 had come together to learn about and experience foraging for wild foods and medicinal plants not in some exotic location of the rainforest but in the vegetation surrounding the gardens at the hostel. No need for expensive travel when the local terrain offers so much was the thrust of the talk.



Meeting outside the hostel, Doherty described a lifelong passion for plants. Following this passion through the agricultural program at the University of New Hampshire, she shifted to her current focus on wild foods and medicinal plants in our surrounding yards and woodland. With herbology, the training generally comes from following individuals as opposed to a set curriculum, similar to the training of the days of old. She listed Rosemary Gladstar, Susan Weed, and Maine’s own Deb Soule as prime directors of her quest.



Doherty had with her a sampling of pertinent books she uses. She emphasized carrying a favorite or two whenever foraging to insure proper identification. Plant books with drawn illustrations have better portrayals of the general characteristics of the plant than the momentary capture of a photograph, she said.



So why wild foods? Beyond the desire to be outdoors, Doherty spoke of local sources of nutrients and minerals, finding them in their natural state, and also forming a connection with the earth on which we live through the interaction and use of local plants.



As the group moved through various locations at the hostel, the attributes of useful plants were described in detail. The clovers and violets can be added to salads or dried and made into an infusion with boiling water. Horsetails are a medicinal plant and used for their antifungal properties as vinegar tinctures. Jewel weed has a topical application for the itching from poison ivy and bug bites.



Balsam fir and spruce have new growing tips at this time of year. These can be added to a salad or dried for tea. Due to occasional confusion between these two trees, Doherty emphasized the need to know the plant through at least three ways of identification: leaves, stems, flowers; form of growth; and location. When harvesting, make sure a large enough plant population is present so harvest will not deplete it.



With all the plants examined, an important distinction arose over the ways to best utilize the minerals contained in the plants. Using them fresh releases the water, sugars, and chlorophyll but not the minerals encased within the rigid cell walls. Heating, freezing, drying, fermenting or soaking in oil is required to break the cell walls and release their contents.



With so much information dispelled, the gathering concluded with more questions than time allowed. The view of the common plants had shifted from colorful companions to sources of nutrients and medicines.

