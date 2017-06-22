Main Street water main project will bring challenges

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The Main Street water main replacement project will bring a major improvement to the town-owned water system, but will cause disruption downtown when the construction work fully begins after Labor Day.



The project, which will replace the water main along Main Street from Robbins Street and the end of North Main, will disrupt auto and pedestrian traffic, and townspeople can expect one-way traffic and detours in the fall.



“Downtown projects are never fun,” said Annaleis Hafford, an engineer with Olver Associates who manages the water company. “There’s always going to be an inconvenience no matter how well you plan it.”



Preliminary work is set to begin shortly, so the construction crews will be in town, Hafford told residents and business owners during an informational meeting June 19. That work will include a pre-blast survey. The contractor, Vaughn Thibodeau of Bangor, will video the exterior and interior of buildings in the potential blast areas to establish a baseline condition, so the contractor can tell if the blasting caused any damage, Hafford said. The videos protect the contractor and property owners, she added, and urged property owners to allow the contractor to video their property.



The preliminary work also will include the installation of temporary water lines to each of the properties in the project area. The temporary lines will run across lawns and driveways where the contractor will create ditching so that vehicles don’t run over the lines. They are not attractive, but the biggest complaint about the temporary lines is that the water is not cold, Hafford said.



The temporary lines are a state requirement and must be in place before work can begin, Hafford added.



The actual replacement of the water lines will create the bulk of the disruption downtown. The new water lines come in 20-foot sections, but Thibodeau representatives said on Monday that they will regularly be excavating much longer sections of the road. In addition, there will be equipment in the roadway, and safety zones will expand the area that is affected each day.



Ron Watson, who owns two properties on Main Street, wanted to know how much of a disruption this was going to be for his businesses.



“I don’t want to wait until September 5 to find out what the impact is going to be,” he said. “I’m hopeful that someone can come sometime before that and tell me what to expect.”



Contractor representatives explained that the excavation will involve not only the roadway but also the sidewalk in front of the Main Street buildings. They and Hafford offered to meet with Watson to go over the detailed plans for that section. Both Hafford and Town Manager Kathleen Billings reminded people that Thibodeau’s crew had done the Highland Avenue project and had worked hard to keep residents informed.



That kind of communication will be important during construction. There will be advance notice of all blasting, and the contractor will use seismographs on site to ensure that blasts are within prescribed levels. The water company also will have an independent observer on site to monitor the blasts and other excavation work. The project is expected to require one-way traffic during most of the construction, and there will be times when the road will be closed and traffic detoured.



The contractor also will have to make accommodations so that pedestrians can travel safely along Main Street. Although the contractor is required to fill in the ditches each night, there may be times when they will cover a small opening with a steel plate.



Residents also asked if the project will result in more water to customers along the line. Hafford said some customers might have a little more pressure once the project is completed. But that might not even be noticeable, she said, adding that that was not the goal of the project. The project will replace an old and dilapidated water main that has been leaking for some time, she said.



An outline of the project and detailed engineering plans of the work are available for inspection at the town office.

