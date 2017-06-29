Celebrate Independence Day on the Island!

News Feature

Tuesday, July 4



Schedule of Events



6:30 a.m. - Registration for the Stonington Six Walk/Run at the Island Community Center begins.



7 a.m. - Walkers start



7:30 a.m. - 10K and Fun Run start



9 a.m to noon - Oasis Café at Deer Isle Congregational Church



10 a.m. - Parade starts, Deer Isle village



12 to 2 p.m. - Lobster dinner, Masonic Lodge, Deer Isle



5-9 p.m. - Stonington Fish Pier opens for refreshments and fun. Food vendors on site



9:15 p.m. - Expanded fireworks display over the harbor



Stonington Six Walk/Run



Run the Powell 10K run, a 6.2-mile competitive run, or the Fun Run, a 1.4-mile competitive run. Prizes will be awarded, including overall oldest and youngest runners, first Island resident male and female, first non-resident male and female, and first male and female in under 21, 21 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49 and 50 and older age groups. Fun Run prizes are for first place male and female.



New this year: Purchase tickets and register in advance (preferred method) at eventbrite.com/e/stonington-6-tickets-33315372175. Registration (in person) for the event will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Island Community Center. Walkers leave at 7 a.m. and runners begin at 7:30 a.m. The races start in front of the former Stonington elementary school. The finish line is at the Stonington Fire Station. Water stations will be set up over the road course. Restrooms and changing facilities are available at the Island Community Center behind the school prior to the race. Call 367-2735 or email icc2@verizon.net for more information.



Band rehearsal, July 3



Get a preview of the Island’s Community Band during an open rehearsal on Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at the Shakespeare School, 64 North Deer Isle Road.



Parade and Color Guard



in Deer Isle



The traditional parade is held in Deer Isle village, with “Pirates of the High Seas” as the theme for this year with emcee Suzy Shepard. The streets will close at 9:30 a.m. The Community Band will first warm up the celebration with patriotic songs. Then, at 9:40 a.m., the Color Guard will assemble at the intersection of Main Street and Route 15. There will be a moment of silence for our troops, and the national anthem will be sung by all, then the Color Guard will walk back up Main Street to bring the parade through town. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and makes two passes through town. Robin Alden, outgoing executive director of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, will be this year’s Grand Marshal. To enter floats, call Shepard at 367-5190.



During the second pass, floats get ribbons. Shepard encourages those in the parade to stop or slow down in front of the judges, on a stage in front of Spencer Insurance Agency. Candy can be passed out from floats, but not thrown.



Parade tips



• Come into the parade route from the Sunset direction; don’t bring units through Deer Isle village.



• No candy or other articles are permitted to be thrown from vehicles or floats.



• If possible, have walkers accompany the float if the driver’s visibility is limited.



• Judges will be in a pickup truck at Spencer Insurance Agency. Be sure the registration number is on both sides of the parade unit and is clearly visible to judges.



Parking in Deer Isle



• King Row, one side



• Dow Road, one side



No parking in village or on either side of the road from Deer Run down to the Congregational Church. No parking at the former elementary school. Those who park at Heanssler’s Garage or Bar Harbor Bank & Trust may not leave until the parade is over. To avoid congestion, people are asked not to move cars before the parade returns through Deer Isle.



Fun, food and live performances on the Stonington Fish Pier



During the parade, Oasis Café at the Deer Isle Congregational Church will be open and serving food. The Masons will host their Lobster Dinner at the Masonic Hall on Sunset Road in Deer Isle from 12 to 2 p.m.



The fish pier is the site for Independence Day fun as the afternoon ends and evening falls. Local organizations and restaurants will offer fare. There will be no shortage of lobster rolls, crab rolls, fried fish and clams, hot dogs and hamburgers and more.



Starting at 5 p.m. at the Stonington Fish Pier, there will be a family fun treasure hunt, live battles, cannon demonstrations, a pirate play, kids games, palm readings, walking the plank, and more!



Fireworks



The annual fireworks display off the Stonington Fish Pier is “huge and expanded” this year, according to organizers, with more variety and more shells. Sponsored by the Deer Isle-Stonington Chamber of Commerce, the show begins around 9:15 p.m. Rain/fog date is Wednesday, July 5, at the same time. For best viewing, try the fish pier, Hagen Dock and municipal parking lot, along Main Street, and Church Street.



Parking in Stonington



• Town parking lots at the corner of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue, and Pink Street lot off Main Street.



• Former Stonington elementary school, Island Community Center, or down Memorial Lane.



• Ball field across from the elementary school.



• Cemetery Road (one side only).



• North (sidewalk) side of Main Street.

