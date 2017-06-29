News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 29, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 29, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 29, 2017 Celebrating work by women at Pleasant View Gallery

“She Persisted: A Celebration of Work by Women” opens at Susan Webster’s Pleasant View Gallery on Spofford Hill Road in Deer Isle Village with a reception on Sunday, July 2, from 2 to 6 p.m.



This show features recent art by women who range in age from their twenties to their nineties and who work in a variety of media—textiles, drawing, painting, printing, photography, writing, sculpture, and video. Artists include Lydia Cassatt, Susan Chase, Shane Crabtree, Nancy Hodermarsky, Mary Ann McKellar, Katama Murray, Marcia Stremlau, Bessie Turner, Phoebe Turner, Carol Wainright and Susan Webster.



The exhibit is also open on Sundays, July 9 and 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Information: 266-3549 or susanwebster.net.



“From Cape Ann to Maine” at



Blue Hill Bay Gallery



Cape Ann, the oldest art colony in the U.S., has long inspired American artists with a roster of painters that reads like a who’s who of American art. Among them are Fitz Henry Lane, Winslow Homer, John Twachtman, Childe Hassam and Edward Hopper. This show features three prominent Cape Ann artists: William Lester Stevens, Paul Strisik and Tom Nicholas. Each enjoyed a long career painting and teaching, won several hundred awards, and were elected to the National Academy. They all also loved to paint Maine.



Born in Rockport, Mass., William Lester Stevens was their first native son to achieve a national reputation. He co-founded the Rockport Art Association in 1921 with the goal of making art more accessible to all people.



Paul Strisik was widely respected for his willingness to share his talents with young artists, and wrote several books, his last one being Capturing the Light in Oils.



Tom Nicholas has been at the forefront of American landscape painting for almost a half century and was one of the youngest members ever elected to the National Academy.



Their works, as well as a dozen more Cape Ann artists, can be seen at the Blue Hill Bay Gallery through July, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: 374-5773.



Meet Photographer Sal Taylor Kydd at Kingman Gallery



Sal Taylor Kydd’s photographic exhibit “Hiraeth” is now on view at the Kingman Gallery in Deer Isle. Kydd uses an alternative process of platinum/palladium to print her exquisite images which gives them a unique tonal quality. Also on exhibit are images from her “Church of the Morning After “series. On Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, meet Kydd at the gallery. The exhibit runs through July 5.



The gallery’s next exhibit, July 7 to August 6, will feature the black and white photography of the natural world by Kerry Michaels. The gallery also represents the work of more than 15 Maine fine art photographers, located at 117 Center District Crossroad. Information: kingmangallery.com



Haystack receives two Fiore paintings



Haystack Mountain School of Crafts has been given two works on paper by Joseph A. Fiore (1925-2008), from his estate, as administered through the Maine Farmland Trust. The trust was given more than 100 works by Fiore for the purpose of “regifting” them to organizations throughout the state. The paintings and drawings were part of Fiore’s “Geological Works,” also known as the “Rock Paintings,” and were collectively valued at approximately $1.3 million.”



The two framed works given to Haystack are from Fiore’s “Rock Series” and are now displayed in the Gateway Auditorium on the campus in Sunshine, Deer Isle. Program participants and visitors to the campus will be able to view the pieces there.



The MFT website provides information about the Fiore Art Trail—a listing of all recipients where the regifted works can be found throughout Maine: mainefarmlandtrust.org/public-outreach-new/jaf-art-center/fiore-art-trail.

