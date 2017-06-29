Deer Isle church will host annual Gotwals Concert

News Feature

Katelyn Emerson will be the guest organist at the 16th annual Gotwals Concert at the Deer Isle/Sunset Congregational Church on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 57 Church Street in Deer Isle. The program includes works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelsohn, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Boely, Langlais and Widor. The concert features the church’s historic 1881 Carl Barckhoff organ.



Praised for her “strong technique and fiery musicality” (Boston Music Intelligencer), Emerson, of York, is featured in concerts, masterclasses and lectures throughout the United States and Europe. She is laureate of numerous organ competitions, including the American Guild of Organists’ 2016 National Young Artists Competition in Organ. As a recipient of a prestigious J. William Fulbright Study/Research Grant, Emerson studied with Michel Bouvard, Jan Willem Jansen and Yasuko Uyama-Bouvard in Toulouse, France. She graduated with high distinction from Oberlin College and Conservatory with double degrees in organ and French and minors in historical performance and music history, according to a press release.



In addition to her performances and travels, Emerson is Associate Organist and Choirmaster at Boston’s The Church of the Advent, where she works with the historic Aeolian-Skinner organ and a professional choir.



The Gotwals Concerts have been presented annually since 2002, and are made possible by the Vernon and Carol Gotwals Fund. The concert, free and open to the public, will be followed by a reception.

