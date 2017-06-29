Public hearing for parking amendment in Stonington

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

The first piece of the town of Stonington’s downtown parking plan was enforcement, and next will come a slow rollout of changes to the parking ordinance, aimed at combating congestion during the height of the summer tourist season. At a public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 3, residents will get an update on enforcement and hear about a proposed change to limit parking on Main Street and Hagen Dock to four hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June through September.



At the annual town meeting in March, voters authorized $6,000 for parking enforcement. That enforcement, at least for the first year, will be handled by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. At the meeting, Sheriff Scott Kane said the HCSO and the town would work together to create a framework to deal with parking issues in future years. In a recent interview, Town Manager Kathleen Billings said she has reached an agreement that has led to an amendment of the town’s existing contract with HCSO that will be discussed at the public hearing.



The town has also been working to enhance the Pink Street walking path in an attempt to encourage parking elsewhere in town, said Billings.



The hearing will take place July 3, at 7 p.m. on the second floor at town hall.

