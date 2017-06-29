Salome Sellers featured in library’s cemetery tour

News Feature

Hear the stories of Salome Sellers, who when she died in 1908 at age of 108, was the oldest person in Maine. Enjoy a conversation with Margaret Olmsted, astronomer, naturalist, author, and step-granddaughter of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Listen to the feats of Dr. B. Lake Noyes, a longtime Island physician, known for being among the first doctors to introduce X-rays into his practice, but also a Renaissance man of many talents: musician, artist, genealogist, and politician.



These illustrious citizens and many more—including a famous New Yorker magazine cartoonist; a ship captain who turned to poetry to express his love of the sea; and a crew member of the 1895 America’s Cup winner Defender—will be brought to life by local actors at the Stonington Public Library’s second annual “Gone But Not Forgotten” cemetery tour on Saturday, July 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Three cemeteries will be featured: Hillside on Grayson Farm Lane in Sunset; and the side-by-side cemeteries of Evergreen and St. Mary’s on Cemetery Road in Stonington.



Refreshments and an exhibit on the Martha Washington Benevolent Society, an Island temperance and charitable group whose founders are featured at the Hillside Cemetery, will be held at the Sunset Parish Hall on Sunset Road, across from the Sunset Congregational Church.



In case of foul weather, the event will take place on the same day and time at the Island Community Center, 6 Memorial Lane, Stonington.



Tickets may be purchased at the Stonington Public Library in advance or on the day of the event. Tickets will also be available around town at various establishments, including Dockside Books and Boyce’s Motel in Stonington and the Turtle Gallery in Deer Isle Village. Organizers suggest that attendees schedule enough time to visit both sites and the Parish Hall exhibit.



The Stonington Public Library relies almost exclusively on donations and gifts for its operations and the “Gone But Not Forgotten” tour is its biggest fundraiser of the year, a release notes.



For more information, contact library director Vicki Zelnick at 367-5926, visit stoningtonlibrary.org, or Stonington Public Library on Facebook.

