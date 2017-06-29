Winners announced in pickleball tournament

News Feature

The finalist players in the pickleball tournament, from left: Barbara Hattemer and Bennett Gray, Morgan Eaton and Kenny Wiberg, and Judy Rader and Chris Page.

The Island Community Center was abuzz June 17 with the second annual summer pickleball tournament. Sixteen people ranging in age from 30-something to 80-something took to the courts for a morning of fun and competition. Susan Robinson and Kenny Wiberg organized the tournament hosted by the community center.



Teams were selected by a random draw, and the competitors played a double elimination format. By mid-morning the spirited competition had whittled the field down to three teams: Judy Rader and Chris Page; Barbara Hattemer and Bennett Gray; and Morgan Eaton and Kenny Wiberg.



Rader and Page battled Hattemer and Gray for a chance to face Eaton and Wiberg in the gold medal match. Hattemer and Gray inched by their opponents, 15-12. The gold medal match was best two out of three games (11 points each). Eighty-five-year-old Hattemer and her partner Gray took the first game, but Eaton and Wiberg won the next two games to claim first place.



With an estimated 2.5 million players, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to a press release. From 2010 to 2016, the number of places to play nationwide rose 385 percent. It is played both indoors and outdoors, by young and old alike, and is a wonderful sport for the whole family.



A couple of years ago the sport was introduced on the Island, and now there are dozens of people who play at the Island Community Center regularly year-round. Currently there are no outdoor courts on the Island, but several players have begun to discuss how to make outdoor play a reality here.

