Deer Isle food truck open for business

News Feature

The Everyone Loves What I Cook, LLC food truck is open for business.

by Monique Labbe

A new food truck has popped up in Deer Isle, serving up breakfast and lunch at 728 North Deer Isle Road.



Owner Demetrius Pezaris opened the food truck under the name Everyone Loves My Cooking, LLC, earlier this month, with Rhian Phoenix doing the managing, cooking and baking.



Pezaris is no stranger to food, having won the Men Who Cook competition several times throughout the years.



“I love to cook,” said Pezaris. “Everyone kept telling me that I should open a restaurant, so with the help of Rhian, who is an incredible baker, we’ve started this.”



The truck is licensed with the state of Maine, which means Pezaris can take it to any location or event. He has already secured spots for the Fourth of July festivities in Stonington and the Lobster Boat races.



All of the food served at the truck is made from scratch, including the breads and buns the sandwiches and burgers are served on. Pezaris said the eggs are sourced from Horsepower Farm in Penobscot, and the blueberries from G.M. Allen and Sons in Orland.



One of the services the food truck provides is a “text ahead” service, where people can text Rhian at 207-460-6654 with their order and pick up time.



“Because everything we make is from scratch, the orders can some times take a little longer to get the orders completed. This way, if you’re in a hurry, you just text Rhian, tell her what you want, she’ll get the details and then you just drive up and get your food,” said Pezaris.



Pezaris has also started a “Saturday BBQ” event, which is open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m., for a per-person cost, with a children’s menu.



The food truck is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week.

