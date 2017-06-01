Eaton’s Garage under new ownership

News Feature

Eaton's Garage is under the new ownership of Tony Eaton.

by Monique Labbe

Eaton’s Garage at 370 North Deer Isle Road will have a new owner at the helm on June 1, when Tony Eaton’s purchase of the business is finalized.



Eaton, who is purchasing the business from longtime owner Terry Eaton, will continue in his current capacity with Elmer Eaton and Sons.



“Everything is going to continue as it has been,” said Tony Eaton.



Eaton said that the acquisition of Eaton’s Garage has been a discussion he and Terry Eaton had over the course of several years.



“[Terry] has been thinking about retirement for a year or two, and I told him that if he were ever really serious about selling I’d like to take a stab at it,” he said.



The process of transferring ownership started last fall, according to Eaton. Things at the garage will stay the same in terms of staffing, he said, with a new mechanic the only staffing change.



“During the course of the sale the mechanic that was there before decided he wanted to retire and do his own thing, so I’ve had to hire a new mechanic. That’ll be the only change, though,” he said.



Eaton said he is looking forward to the new endeavor.

