Local lobster rolls compete for ‘World’s Best’ title

Lobster rolls from the Stonington Ice Cream Company and from the Maine Lobster Lady of Isle au Haut will soon compete with 10 others in the hopes of being named the World’s Best Lobster Roll by Down East magazine. Pictured, Jessie Trainor, manager of the Stonington Ice Cream Company, holds a lobster roll during the 2016 season.

by Faith DeAmbrose

The Down East Lobster Roll Festival, a first of its kind from Down East magazine, will hold a lobster roll competition as part of the festivities in July. The magazine recently announced the 12 semifinalists competing for the title of World’s Best Lobster Roll.



“Dozens of chefs, restaurants, food trucks and vendors from across the country and Maine enter the competition, [and we] narrowed it to 12,” said Down East magazine Editor Kathleen Fleury in a video statement released last week.



The local lobster rolls have earned a spot in the semifinal round at the festival, which will have 250 VIP guests cast votes in favor of their favorite roll. The top three will advance to the final round where a panel of expert judges will crown the best roll for 2017.



The Stonington Ice Cream Company of Stonington is owned by Ron Watson and The Maine Lobster Lady of Isle au Haut (and Phoenix, Ariz.) is Diana Santospago.



The Down East Lobster Roll Festival will take place on July 8 at Thompson Point in Portland.

