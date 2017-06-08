Island residents make quick work of 2017-18 school budget

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

It took 19 Deer Isle residents and five Stonington residents less than an hour to pass 18 warrant articles during the CSD 13 budget vote on June 5 at Deer Isle-Stonington High School.



This year’s budget, totaled at $6,469,964, was passed with little discussion, as voters made quick work of the warrant. The budget had been discussed at great length over the last couple of months, as board members and Superintendent Chris Elkington have not only tried to keep it from increasing, but also made sure the lines of communication were open throughout the process.



At a budget hearing last month, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School parent Heidi Shepard commended the board and Elkington for transparency.



“I just want to say that [Elkington] and [the board] have done a really great job keeping the parents updated, and thank them for really listening to what we have to say,” she said.



Each warrant item except one was voted on by a show of voting cards, and every item on the warrant was passed unanimously.



Article 15, which asked voters to approve the amount of $1,657,465 for local contributions, was passed unanimously 19-0 via a written ballot. Deer Isle’s contribution is totaled at $1,119,509, while Stonington’s is $537,956. The total amount of local funds is down $41,403 from last year’s $1,695,868.



Walter Kumiega, who presided over the meeting as moderator, thanked the voters for supporting the island schools and the education of the children prior to calling the meeting to a close.



Voters in Deer Isle and Stonington will take the second and final step associated with the budget, the validation, via referendum during the June 13 statewide election. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each town hall.

