Family of Maine author donates island to Nature Conservancy

News Feature

by Shiloh Eaton

An island located in Penobscot Bay was donated to The Nature Conservancy in Maine by the family of a famous Maine children’s author, Robert McCloskey.



In 1974, the McCloskeys donated a conservation easement of the Outer Scott Island to the conservancy, which has been monitoring the island since. The conservancy said that the transfer of ownership will further ensure the protection of the 6.2-acre island.



“We are honored that the McCloskey family has entrusted this special place to our care for so long,” Nancy Sferra, director of stewardship and ecological management for The Nature Conservancy in Maine, said in a news release. “And with this wonderful gift, they’ve ensured the permanent protection of an island gem.”



The island is featured in one of McCloskey’s books, One Morning in Maine. Some of McCloskey’s other works include Make Way for Ducklings, Blueberries for Sal, and Burt Dow Deep Water Man. McCloskey was also an artist and illustrated his books. His daughter, Jane McCloskey of Deer Isle, recently wrote a book about her father’s artwork.



The Outer Scott Island is an addition to The Nature Conservancy’s more than 70 preserves in Maine and will be manged according to the restrictions outlined in the conservation easement. Daytime visitors can visit the island, but there are no services or hiking trails and the island is accessible only by boat, according to the news release.



“My father was a part of this place,” added Sarah McCloskey. “He wanted to make sure future generations have a chance to enjoy it like our family did.”

