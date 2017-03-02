Lobster expert presents workshop in Deer Isle

News Feature

Like humans, lobsters do not like stress. But unlike humans, once a lobster feels stress, it has a hard time calming down. The unique anatomy and physiology of the lobster makes it far more susceptible to stress than humans, according to a news release from the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance.



Dr. Jean Lavallée, a lobster veterinarian and the region’s premiere lobster health expert, is returning to Maine in March, and in partnership with the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance will present a series of free workshops chronicling what it is like for a lobster to go from the comfort of the ocean floor to a processing plant or holding facility.



Lavallée speaks on behalf of the lobster, explaining how its body functions and how and why it experiences stress. Lobsters can be deceptive when it comes to their health: they often look healthy on the outside. But a look below the surface reveals that there is much more to it. With a fascinating anatomy—its stomach is behind its head, its heart is on its back and it has one nerve cord that travels along the bottom of the body—a lobster is prone to injury and stress that can leave it close to death.



In addition to the biology of the lobster, environmental factors such as diet, water temperatures and molt cycle affect its health. Handling practices and holding environments cause changes in the lobster’s physiological state and therefore put stress on the animal. Minimizing stress and injury on lobsters will produce a healthier lobster, which means more profits for the industry. Lavallée will also cover what has been learned about best practices that can be used on the boat, at the dock and during transportation to minimize stress and injury to the lobster to preserve its quality and value.



This series of eight free workshops will take place in various locations along the coast, beginning with a presentation Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at The Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport. Maine Sea Grant and the Stonington Lobster Co-op will sponsor one of the workshops at Deer Isle-Stonington High School on Monday, March 6, at 4 p.m. For more information and a complete list of workshops, contact Andi at 967-4555 or mlcalliance.org.

